3B Manny Machado homered Monday, continuing a hot stretch that has him in the MVP discussion. Over his past 34 games, he is hitting .313 with 13 homers, 31 RBIs, a .984 OPS and 26 runs.

LHP Wade Miley, who pitched for the Red Sox last season, made his first start against Boston on Monday, and his Orioles trouble continued. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits to lower his record with Baltimore to 1-5. He is 8-13 overall, including his time with the Mariners. He has allowed 53 hits and has an 8.41 ERA with his new team. The first inning continues to be a nightmare for Miley, who has allowed 24 earned runs in his 27 first innings this season.

RHP Dylan Bundy, 5-2 in his past eight starts, faces the Red Sox on Tuesday night as he approaches his career innings high. Bundy pitched a total of 103 2/3 innings in the minor leagues in 2012, his first year in professional ball and the year before he underwent Tommy John surgery. He started this year in the Baltimore bullpen -- and he enters this start with 94 1/3 innings pitched. "Arm's not an issue anymore," he said after his last start, which lasted just 3 2/3 innings. Bundy pitched three times in relief against the Red Sox earlier this year and yielded five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of an Aug. 17 start.

CF Adam Jones stood by his statements supporting Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest, saying he didn't think it would spread to baseball because of demographics. "We already have two strikes against us already," Jones told USA Today, "so you might as well not kick yourself out of the game. In football, you can't kick them out. You need those players. In baseball, they don't need us. Baseball is a white man's sport." Manager Buck Showalter supported his player's right to speak out, and Jones said he would stand for the anthem because his father is a long-time military man. "There's going to be backlash, of course there is. Because people don't like the truth," said Jones, who went 0-for-3 in the loss at Boston on Monday.

1B Chris Davis hit one of Baltimore's two solo homers off Boston LHP David Price. It was his 37th homer of the season and his fourth homer in the past six games. He has three homers and nine RBIs in seven games at Fenway Park this season.