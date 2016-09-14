RHP Dylan Bundy (9-5) escaped with a victory after a rocky 5 1/3-inning start Tuesday in Boston, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts. He loaded the bases with one out in the second inning, and walked Ryan Hanigan and Dustin Pedroia in consecutive plate appearances to cut Boston's deficit to three, but struck out Xander Bogaerts and induced an inning-ending David Ortiz bounce out to first. "It could have been a lot worse," Bundy said. "It could have been 6-5 or something like that."

2B Jonathan Schoop was 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the ninth inning Tuesday against the Red Sox. It was the 11th three-hit game for Schoop this season. He is batting .311 in 119 at-bats out of the two-hole in 2016.

RHP Kevin Gausman (7-10, 3.61 ERA) takes the ball for Wednesday's series finale at the Red Sox. Gausman had a four-start winning streak and scoreless stretch of 20 2/3 innings snapped in a no-decision at Detroit on Friday, when he gave up three runs in six innings against the Tigers. Gausman has faced the Red Sox twice this season, most recently June 15 when he was shelled for six runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings in a 6-4 loss in Boston. David Ortiz is swinging at a .444 clip in 18 at-bats against Gausman with three doubles, two homers and five RBIs. Mookie Betts is batting .357 in 14 at-bats with two homers and four RBIs off Gausman.

SS J.J. Hardy slugged a three-run homer Tuesday in Boston, his 10th of the year and first since Aug. 29. Hardy unloaded on a 3-2 pitch from Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz over the Green Monster in left field in the Orioles' five-run second inning.

OF Steve Pearce (forearm) was not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox and will undergo an MRI exam Wednesday afternoon. Pearce was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Monday in Boston.

OF Nolan Reimold hit a two-run homer Tuesday in Boston in his first start since Sept. 3. Reimold, playing in left field, launched his blast off Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz over the Green Monster in left field in a five-run Orioles second inning and finished 2-for-3. It was the first multi-hit game since July 2 for the scuffling Reimold, who hadn't driven in a run since July 24.