OF Joey Rickard (right thumb ligament) may be activated Monday, CSN Mid-Atlantic reports, but the Orioles will have to make a corresponding 40-man roster move first. Rickard, batting .268 with five home runs and 19 RBIs through 85 games, hasn't played since July 20. He landed on the 15-day disabled list July 22 (retroactive to July 21) and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31.

RHP Kevin Gausman continued his hot stretch of starts with eight scoreless innings in a victory Tuesday at Boston. Gausman held the hot-handed Red Sox to just four hits and a walk while striking out six. He was only handed one run to work with, a Mark Trumbo solo homer, but that was all he needed. "Once we scored one, in the back of my mind I just kind of kept telling myself that's all we needed," Gausman said. "I just tried to attack these guys." Gausman (8-10, 3.43 ERA) is 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 32 strikeouts over his last five starts.

RHP Yovani Gallardo (5-7, 5.44 ERA) toes the rubber in Friday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gallardo is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in six career starts against the Rays. He gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings of an 11-2 victory at Tampa Bay last Tuesday. Logan Forsythe is batting .368 (7-for-19) with one home run and two RBIs off of Gallardo and Corey Dickerson has hit .455 (5-for-11) with a homer and four RBIs against him.

OF Steve Pearce (right forearm) was examined by New York Mets orthopedist David Altchek on Wednesday in New York and received a platelet-rich plasma injection. "We'll let it run its course and see if he's going to be available to us at some point," manager Buck Showalter said.

OF Steve Pearce (right forearm) was examined by Mets team orthopedist Dr. David Altchek on Wednesday in New York and received a Platelet Rich Plasma injection near his right elbow. "We'll let it run its course and see if he's going to be available to us at some point," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter, who didn't rule Pearce out for the postseason. Pearce hasn't played since Monday against the Red Sox in Boston, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

SS Paul Janish joined the Orioles in Boston on Wednesday, but wasn't expected to be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk until Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Janish, batting .194 (6-for-31) in 14 games, hasn't played in the majors since June 20.

1B Mark Trumbo slugged his major-league-leading 42nd home run Tuesday in Boston, a solo shot in the second inning. It was all the offense the Orioles would need to shot down the Red Sox in a 1-0 victory. "Obviously pretty fortunate to get something on the board early," said Trumbo, who also tied a career high with his 100th RBI. Trumbo had a then career high 34 homers and 100 RBIs in 2013 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.