RHP Mike Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and will pitch out of the bullpen "just to have some more length," manager Buck Showalter said. Wright has pitched in 16 games, including 12 starts, with the Orioles this season and is 3-4 with a 5.89 ERA.

LHP Chris Lee was recalled from Double-A Bowie and placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain. Lee had 2.98 ERA over eight games (seven starts) with the Bay Sox this season.

LHP Wade Miley (8-13, 5.80 ERA) will likely start the series finale Sunday against the Rays, manager Buck Showalter said. While Miley has struggled since being acquired from Seattle on July 31, he is 4-2 with a 2.81 ERA in eight career starts against the Rays. "He's not going to stay in that place too long," Showalter said about Miley's struggles. "He's not happy about it. It's not like every time he's pitched ... we know it hasn't been what he had hoped."

OF Steve Pearce received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right forearm. As a result, he will not participate in any baseball activities for at least 10 days. "We've got to take care what's going on right now," Pearce said. "At this point, we're just trying to get this thing under control and finish out the season."

RHP Darren O'Day (right shoulder rotator cuff strain) will throw a second simulated game on Friday. If there are no setbacks, O'Day could be activated Sunday or Monday, manager Buck Showalter said. O'Day, the Orioles' set up man, is 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 13 walks over 30 appearances this season.

INF Paul Janish had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk. In 14 games with the Orioles, he is batted .194 (6-for-31) with a double and three runs scored. Janish also batted .248 with eight doubles, 26 runs scored, and 18 RBI in 76 games with the Tides. He committed just two errors in 297 total chances.