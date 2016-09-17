OF Joey Rickard (thumb) has been on the 60-day disabled, and the Orioles were hoping to get him back Monday. That probably won't happen now has Rickard lasted only a few swings in a simulated game in Sarasota. The Orioles could bring up another outfielder if Rickard's not ready next week.

LHP Zach Britton nearly had his perfect save streak stopped. He recorded 44 saves in 44 chances -- 46 in a row dating back to last year -- but needed the Bourn-Machado relay in the ninth to lock up this save and keep the streak alive and get a win the Orioles badly needed. "Obviously, I wasn't real sharp, so the defense (helped)," Britton said.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez continues to give the Orioles good late-season work as a starter. He's 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA in his last five starts. This time, he got a no-decision after allowing two-run homers in the first two innings and tossing five shutout innings to keep the Orioles close. "I was able to get my sinker down in the zone," he said. "I already had all the breaking balls working. The first two innings, I didn't have the breaking ball working."

LF/RF Michael Bourn has been quietly helping the Orioles with his speed and offense as well as defense since the team acquired him Aug. 31. He delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly Friday night and made a good throw to 3B Manny Machado that let him nail LF Mikie Mahtook at home to end the game and prevent the Rays from tying it. "I was glad I was able to contribute on both sides," Bourn said.

RHP Darren O'Day threw 26 pitches in a simulated game Friday afternoon. O'Day has been on the disabled list (right shoulder rotator cuff strain) since Aug. 13, and Showalter said they'll let the right-hander rest Saturday and then make a decision Sunday or Monday on his status.

DH/OF Mark Trumbo, the major league leader in homers (42), did not start Friday due to back spasms. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Trumbo told him this problem occurs a few times per season, and they're hoping he can start Saturday's game.

