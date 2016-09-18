CF Adam Jones doubled in the first inning and needs two more to reach 250 for his career in Baltimore. But he said victories are what the team needs now, and Tampa Bay cannot be taken lightly. "Man, it's not like we're going out there playing against ourselves," he said. "We're going out there playing against other major leaguers. You say what you want about the Rays and their standings, but they've got a formidable major league team over there."

SS J.J. Hardy has been on a tear throughout the month of September and done especially well recently. He went 2-for-3 on Saturday and has a five-game hitting streak. Plus, Hardy is hitting .542 while getting hits in seven of his last eight games and giving Baltimore some extra offense at the bottom of the lineup.

RHP Chris Tillman held Tampa Bay to four hits in 5 2/3 innings Saturday night, but the three runs he gave up cost him in a 5-2 loss. He is 3-1 with a 3.37 ERA in five starts versus the Rays this season. "I felt good," Tillman said. "Physically I mean I felt good. Mechanically, I was so-so, could've been better."

RHP Darren O'Day (shoulder) appeared to be faring better after pitching a simulated game Friday. Showalter said a decision on bringing him back is likely coming Sunday or Monday.

DH/OF Mark Trumbo (American League-most 42 home runs) did not play for a second straight day because of back spasms. Trumbo and manager Buck Showalter said that the slugger was getting better, and they're hopeful for a quick return. "He's close. He wanted to give it a shot tonight, but (we) wanted to be a little cautious with it," Showalter said.