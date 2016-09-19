1B/OF Trey Mancini, who was the Orioles' minor league Player of the Year in 2015, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Norfolk. To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Steve Pearce (strained flexor mass) was placed on the 60-day DL. Mancini batted .280 with 22 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 125 games at Norfolk. Since the end of the minor league season, Mancini was working out at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla.

OF Joey Rickard (thumb) has not shown enough improvement with his injury to rejoin the team. He could opt to have surgery, according to manager Buck Showalter said. "Joey is not progressing very well," Showalter said.

LHP Wade Miley (8-13, 5.80) was having one of his best outings for the team before he had to leave after warming up in the fifth inning due to upper back cramps. He allowed one hit over four scoreless innings against the Rays. "I slipped on a pitch," Miley said. "Trying to go fastball away. I kind of lost my balance. I felt something grab in my shoulder blade area. It kind of stayed there and didn't go away, and in between innings, it kind of got a little worse. I felt it a little bit. I didn't think it was smart to stay out there and try to deal with it." Miley is 1-5 with a 7.66 ERA in nine starts for Baltimore since being acquired from Seattle non-waiver trade deadline.

OF Steve Pearce was placed on the 60-day disabled list due to a strained flexor mass in his right forearm. Peace received a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier in the week, and the club decided to shut him down for the season. "He is contemplating surgery in the near future," manager Buck Showalter said. It could be a four- to six-month rehab for Pearce.

RHP Darren O'Day was reinstated from 15-day disabled list after recovering from a right shoulder rotator cuff strain. O'Day, the Orioles' setup man, pitched for the first time since Aug. 11 against the Rays and allowed a home run to Corey Dickerson on his first pitch. "It was awesome to be back," O'Day said. "Be able to help the guys out. They've been having a heavy workload down there. So to take one inning, it's helpful. Obviously, the day was made even better by the win at the end there. It was a good day."

RF Mark Trumbo was back in the lineup Sunday after missing the previous game with back spasms. Tumbo went 2-for-4 with his league-leading 43rd home run in the series finale against the Rays. "This time of year, someone's got to step up at some point in the game," Trumbo said. "We did a real nice job. It was a well-played game, but we just needed to get that hit there at the end. So it was nice."