LHP Wade Miley (upper back cramps), who was lifted after four innings Sunday against Tampa Bay in a 2-1 win, threw on the side Monday and "felt much better," manageer Buck Showalter said. He did not say when Miley could pitch again.

RHP Dylan Bundy gave up five runs and six hits in five innings Monday. It was the 13th start of his career, and he threw a career-high 99 pitches against the Red Sox. The rookie had won at Boston on Sept. 13 in his previous start. "You have to adapt to every start," Bundy said. "You have to make adjustments every single game."

RHP Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.43 ERA) will start Tuesday against Boston at Camden Yards. Gausman fired eight shutout innings against the Red Sox during a 1-0 win Wednesday at Fenway Park in his most recent start. In three starts against Boston this year, Gausman is 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA. For his career vs. the Red Sox, he is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 13 games (eight starts).

INF/OF Steve Pearce (flexor mass strain in right forearm) will have season-ending surgery Wednesday in New York, manager Buck Showalter said Monday. Pearce was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sunday. "Hopefully, he will be ready to go next spring," Showalter said. The Orioles traded for him last month in a deal with Tampa Bay, and he hit .217 with three homers and six RBIs in 25 games for Baltimore.

LHP Brian Duensing was very effective Monday. He came on to start the sixth against the Red Sox and retired all four batters he faced in his 10th appearance this year. He lowered his ERA to 5.40, though batters are still hitting .310 against him.