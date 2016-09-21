1B Trey Mancini, who was the team's minor league player of the year in 2015, homered as the designated hitter in his major league debut Tuesday night against the Red Sox. Mancini became the third player in franchise to accomplish that feat, joining Larry Haney (1966) and current second baseman Jonathan Schoop (2013). "Lucky to see him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Hopefully, it's going to be the first of a lot of good moments for the young man. It was a big night for him and his family and for the team, too. They've all been there at some point. Showed himself well. Proud of him. That was a big moment for him."

OF Joey Rickard, who is on the 60-day DL with a right thumb ligament injury, has not been cleared to continue training at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. Rickard has experienced some discomfort in his right hand.

OF Joey Rickard, who is on the 60-day disabled list with a right thumb ligament injury, has not been cleared to continue training at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. Rickard has experienced some discomfort in his right hand.

LHP Wade Miley is feeling better after leaving in the fourth inning Sunday with a strained back muscle, according to manager Buck Showalter. Miley could pitch over the weekend series against Arizona if there are no setbacks. Miley will go on paternity leave following Sunday's game.

LHP Wade Miley is feeling better after leaving his start in the fourth inning Sunday with a strained muscle in his back, according to manager Buck Showalter. Miley could start over the weekend series against Arizona if there are no setbacks, Showalter said. Miley, who is 8-13 with a 5.65 ERA over 28 starts, will go on paternity leave following Sunday's game.

RHP Kevin Gausman had his winning streak end at five starts Tuesday against Boston. He allowed five runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. "I was just leaving a couple of pitches too good early on," Gausman said. "A team like this, tough to repeat what I did in Boston, tried to keep us in the game as much as I could."