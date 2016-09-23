FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 23, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Brad Brach continues to struggle versus left-handed batters. They are hitting .300 against him -- including the game-breaking three-run homer from LF Andrew Benintendi, who hits left-handed. Right-handed hitters have just a .102 average versus Brach, who thinks he may have rushed a bit before pitching to the outfielder as the Orioles had just committed a two-run error. "I wish I could have maybe just thrown a ball there or something out of the zone," Brach said. "Just kind of re-set there because it would have been nice to have one extra pitch. Obviously, I wasn't really thinking clear there for that one pitch and unfortunately he made me pay for it."

RHP Kevin Gausman (intercostal issues) had his next start pushed back, and hope the Orioles he'll be ready to go on Tuesday or Wednesday.

LHP Jayson Aquino was not available for the Orioles for a second straight game on Thursday due to a viral infection.

CF Adam Jones seems to keep coming through at big times for the Orioles. Despite being locked in a 1-for-9 slide early in Wednesday's game, Jones hit a sacrifice fly that drove in a run and now is tied for third on the team with 82 RBIs.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez turned in another good effort but got hurt by a costly error that let in two runs. Still, he allowed only those two unearned runs in 5 1/3 innings and has given the Orioles seven straight good starts at a time they needed them. "He pitched well. He was solid," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

INF/OF Steve Pearce had surgery on his right arm (right flexor mass strain) on Wednesday, and the team said it went fine. Showalter is optimistic about the procedure and said he's hoping the versatile Pearce is "as good as new" when recovered.

C Matt Wieters is not much of a bunter, but he dropped a nice sacrifice -- and reached on a fielder's choice -- that helped score a run in the third inning. Wieters then made two errors in the next inning, but the Orioles escaped without allowing a run. He also picked off a runner the inning before.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.