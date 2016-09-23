RHP Brad Brach continues to struggle versus left-handed batters. They are hitting .300 against him -- including the game-breaking three-run homer from LF Andrew Benintendi, who hits left-handed. Right-handed hitters have just a .102 average versus Brach, who thinks he may have rushed a bit before pitching to the outfielder as the Orioles had just committed a two-run error. "I wish I could have maybe just thrown a ball there or something out of the zone," Brach said. "Just kind of re-set there because it would have been nice to have one extra pitch. Obviously, I wasn't really thinking clear there for that one pitch and unfortunately he made me pay for it."

RHP Kevin Gausman (intercostal issues) had his next start pushed back, and hope the Orioles he'll be ready to go on Tuesday or Wednesday.

LHP Jayson Aquino was not available for the Orioles for a second straight game on Thursday due to a viral infection.

CF Adam Jones seems to keep coming through at big times for the Orioles. Despite being locked in a 1-for-9 slide early in Wednesday's game, Jones hit a sacrifice fly that drove in a run and now is tied for third on the team with 82 RBIs.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez turned in another good effort but got hurt by a costly error that let in two runs. Still, he allowed only those two unearned runs in 5 1/3 innings and has given the Orioles seven straight good starts at a time they needed them. "He pitched well. He was solid," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

INF/OF Steve Pearce had surgery on his right arm (right flexor mass strain) on Wednesday, and the team said it went fine. Showalter is optimistic about the procedure and said he's hoping the versatile Pearce is "as good as new" when recovered.

C Matt Wieters is not much of a bunter, but he dropped a nice sacrifice -- and reached on a fielder's choice -- that helped score a run in the third inning. Wieters then made two errors in the next inning, but the Orioles escaped without allowing a run. He also picked off a runner the inning before.