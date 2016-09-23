DH Trey Mancini continues to impress in his first major league stint. He homered for his first hit in the majors Tuesday and did it again for his second hit, a three-run shot that tied Thursday game at 3 -- against Red Sox LHP David Price. Mancini doubled later, and STATS, LLC said he is the first Orioles player to homer for his first two major league hits. "At the moment, it's just an unbelievable experience, and I had a lot more of my family here today, so it was great that they got to see that," Mancini said. "But on the flip side, after a loss like that ... you don't really think about the home run so much. It really doesn't matter."

RHP Vance Worley has been helpful in long relief throughout this season. He owns a 3.20 ERA in 31 games after giving up one run on 3 1/3 innings Thursday night and taking the loss against Boston.

RHP Kevin Gausman (intercostal issues) had his next start pushed back, and hope the Orioles he'll be ready to go on Tuesday or Wednesday.

LHP Jayson Aquino, a rookie, was out for the second straight night due to a viral infection. The Orioles aren't sure yet when he will be available again.

LHP Donnie Hart has given the Orioles a solid left-hander out of the bullpen in the second half of this season. However, the home run he allowed Thursday to Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez snapped an 18-game, 15-inning scoreless streak for the rookie, who began his career in style with the shutout stretch.

RHP Chris Tillman's second-half problems continued when he lasted just 1 2/3 innings and needed 65 pitches to do so against Boston on Thursday. He allowed three runs, walked three and didn't have command but still got a no-decision. "I was just mechanically bad tonight," Tillman said. "The more I tried to make an adjustment, the worse it kind of got for me."