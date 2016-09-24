LHP Wade Miley (8-13, 5.65) makes his first career start against the Arizona team that drafted him in 2008. In his last outing, Miley allowed one single over four shutout innings in his last start, but left with a muscle strain in his upper back before the fifth. Since joining the Orioles on July 31, Miley is 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA.

RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed two early runs, but turned in a solid effort while getting a no-decision in Friday night's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks. He allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. "You never want to have a start in that way, giving up a run in each of the first two innings," he said. "For myself, the thing is to just leave it right there, to not allow any more runs and give the guys a chance to swing the bat and it happened."

C Matt Wieters hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Friday night's 3-2 12 inning win over the Diamondbacks. He added a pair of singles to post his 23rd multi-hit game of the season, and sixth game with three or more hits.

RF Mark Trumbo slugged his major league leading 44th home run to give the Orioles a 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks in 12 innings on Friday night. It was his sixth career walk-off, and came in his career first at-bat against rookie Matt Koch. "You try to learn on the fly, size up a few of the pitches I saw and kind of come up with a plan," Trumbo said.