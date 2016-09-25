DH Trey Mancini might have a tough time following up on his first week in the major leagues. He's homered three times in the three games and was the third player to homer in his first three starts following his solo shot in Saturday's victory, according to STATS. "It's been incredible, you know? I could never imagine it happening this way, and it's still hard to believe," Mancini said.

LHP Wade Miley has slowly been coming around for the Orioles but Saturday's game was his best. He tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and gave up one run in 8 2/3 innings. He's allowed only one run in his last 12 2/3 innings in his past two starts, which is more like what the Orioles wanted from him after the trade. "He's had real good command, and he had a good slider tonight," Manager Buck Showalter said. "Real sharp, late. You see nine right-handed hitters out there, you're going have to be able to do some things other than just spot a fastball."

RHP Kevin Gausman had a good work day Saturday and if all is right Sunday, he'll start the series opener in Toronto on Tuesday. Manager Buck Showalter said he wants to see how the pitcher feels Sunday before making the final call.

1B Chris Davis has struggled lately but came through at the right time Saturday. His two-run single in the fourth broke the game open. Davis had been 0-for-7 coming into the game.

RHP Chris Tillman could be the starter Wednesday in the second game at Toronto. Showalter said if Tillman feels all right after his work day, which could be Sunday, then Wednesday could be the target.

RF Mark Trumbo often carried the Orioles at times with his power. He's doing it again in this series, homering once in each of the first two games. The home run in Saturday's game was the final run in a 6-1 victory, giving him a major league-leading 45 homers.