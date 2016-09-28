LHP Wade Miley, who was away from the team for the birth of a son on Tuesday, is scheduled to rejoin the team in New York on Friday. He could start Friday or Saturday against the Yankees.

RHP Kevin Gausman allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) over six innings Tuesday in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has allowed nine earned runs over his past 12 1/3 innings. He gave up home runs to Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson and OF Ezequiel Carrera on Tuesday -- the second time this season he had allowed multiple homers in consecutive starts. "They fouled off some good pitches and took some really good pitches also," Gausman said. "When you put guys on base every inning against this lineup, they're usually going to make you pay for it."

CF Adam Jones struck out three times against Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez Tuesday as the Orioles fell two games behind the Blue Jays in the race for the first American League wild-card spot. They still occupy the second spot. "A win for the Orioles opens the door for the Orioles," Jones said before the game. "We win and we control our own destiny. You worry about others and you will not be in that destiny. We just need to handle what we can handle, control what we can control. I know it's cliché and I'm not a real cliché kind of guy, but that's just the truth with six games to go. We're playing with house money. We weren't supposed to be here."

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start the series finale on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. "We're fortunate to have a lot of guys pitching fairly well right now, and I think it's important to give guys some extra time if you can," manager Buck Showalter said. "There's a lot of wear and tear of the season and you can make a case for and against everyone if you want to, but there's really only a couple names. They're all going to have to pitch."

1B Chris Davis went 0-for3 and was ejected from the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday after he was called out on strikes against RHP Joe Biagini. Manager Buck Showalter also was ejected. Davis leads the majors with 197 homers since the start of the 2012 season.

RHP Chris Tillman will start Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays that has wild-card implications. In three starts since coming off the disabled list (shoulder bursitis), he is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA. He allowed five hits, three walks and three runs in 1 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays this season and 5-10 with a 5.61 ERA in 23 career starts against Toronto.