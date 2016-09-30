FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 2:21 AM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Hyun Soo Kim hit a two-run pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning Wednesday in the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his sixth home run of the season and he is batting .305. He 6-for-9 as a pinch hitter with one home run, one double, two RBIs and two walks.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be trying for his third win in September -- and his third win since the All-Star break -- when the starts the finale of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday at Rogers Centre. He is 2-3 with one save and a 3.17 ERA in 11 games, including seven starts, since the All-Star break. He is 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four starts in September. In four game (three starts) against the Blue Jays this season he is 0-1 with a 9.42 ERA. He has a 4.84 ERA in 17 career games, including 15 starts, against Toronto.

SS J.J. Hardy was 1-for-4 Wednesday in the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and is on a six-game hit streak. He is batting .273 (6-for-22) with two doubles and one RBI in that span. His longest hit streak of the season is 10 games July 2-17 when he hit .385 (15-for-39) with two homers and nine RBIs.

INF Pedro Alvarez hit a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning of the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday. He is batting .333 (8-for-24) at Toronto this season, with five of the hits going for extra bases. It was his first pinch hit in 10 chances this season.

OF Mark Trumbo homered in the eighth inning of the 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. It was his 46th homer of the season, which leads the majors, and his third in the past four games.

