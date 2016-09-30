OF Hyun Soo Kim started in left field in the Orioles' 4-0 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. He was 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI and has recorded at least one RBI in each of his past three games for a total of five. He hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Toronto. He is 6-for-9 this season as a pinch hitter.

LHP Zach Britton recorded his 47th save in 47 opportunities Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. According to STATS, LLC., Britton has the longest save streak in as many chances to begin a season by a left-hander in major league history. His run ranks third all-time.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings Thursday when he allowed one hit and three walks in 6 2/3 innings in the Orioles' 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. "Boy, he was solid," manager Buck Showalter said. "He gave Matt (Wieters, the catcher,) a lot of weapons to work with. He had both sides of the plate, stayed aggressive and didn't let them get comfortable. You could tell he was a confident pitcher tonight." Said Jimenez: "Everything was good. The sinker was down, all of my breaking balls were good. I was able to throw them in any count. It felt amazing."

RHP Yovani Gallardo will try to help the Orioles nail down a wild-card spot Friday when he faces New York in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. He is 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA in three starts in September but is coming off a six-inning no decision in which he allowed six hits and two runs in Baltimore's win over the Diamondbacks on Friday. Gallardo is 0-2 with an 11.88 ERA this season in two starts against the Yankees. He is 1-2 with an 8.16 ERA in three career starts at Yankee Stadium and is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

OF/DH Mark Trumbo was 2-for-4 with a double in the Orioles' 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. He has had multiple hits in four of his past six games. He hustled his hit to center field into a double in the eighth inning Wednesday and scored on a single by C Matt Wieters.