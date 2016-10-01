RHP Zach Britton is a finalist for the Players Choice Awards in the category of Outstanding Pitcher.

LHP Wade Miley will start Saturday for the Orioles in New York. Miley is 9-13 with a 5.40 ERA in 29 starts for Seattle and Baltimore. Since being acquired from the Mariners before the non-waiver trade deadline he is 2-5 with a 6.38 ERA in 10 starts. Miley, however, is coming off his best outing of the season, an 11-strikeout performance over 8 2/3 innings last Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Miley is 0-3 with a 5.77 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees.

2B Jonathan Schoop made his 160th straight start memorable when he had a two-run double and a three-run home run in the fourth and fifth innings Saturday.

RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed one run and two hits in six innings Friday night. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts and could have earned a postseason roster spot. "IF we could get in, he'd be a nice piece for us to add that we've been missing," manager Buck Showalter said. "That was encouraging tonight."

DH Mark Trumbo is a finalist for the Players Choice Awards in the category of Comeback Player in the American League.

DH Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading 47th home run. He tied Chris Davis (2015) for fourth-most in team history.