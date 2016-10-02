FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Manny Machado snapped a 0-for-16 drought when he hit his 37th home run in the third inning off New York RHP Luis Severino. Machado has reached base in 18 of his last 19 games at Yankee Stadium since June 22, 2014.

LHP Wade Miley made his 30th start Saturday, marking the fifth straight season he made that many. He allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings. The nine hits were the most he allowed since July 9 at Kansas City when he was with Seattle.

RHP Brad Brach fell to 10-4 when he allowed four runs while getting one out in the eighth inning Saturday. He allowed four runs for the first time since Sept. 4, 2014 at Cincinnati.

RHP Kevin Gausman has pitched extremely well against the Yankees this season and will be on the mound for Sunday's regular-season finale. Gausman is 2-1 with a 0.80 ERA in five starts against the Yankees, who have scored five runs and struck out 32 times in 33 2/3 innings. Gausman is 2-10 with a 4.47 ERA in 17 road starts but in his last start at New York, he ended a 25-game road winless streak by allowing seven hits and getting nine strikeouts in a 5-0 victory Aug. 28. Gausman's last two starts against the Yankees are part of a strong second half that has seen him go 7-6 with a 3.15 ERA in 14 starts. Gausman last pitched Tuesday in Toronto and allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings of a 5-1 loss.

DH Mark Trumbo tied a season high with four hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss at New York. He had a double and three singles, marking the second time he had four hits this year. The other instance was April 4 versus the Minnesota Twins. Trumbo is batting .438 with four home runs and six RBIs in his last eight games.

