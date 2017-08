RHP Eddie Gamboa, a 31-year-old rookie, finished 0-2 with an excellent 1.35 ERA in seven relief appearances. "I'm very hopeful but at the same time I know there's a lot that I have to work on," Gamboa said. "That's why I'm so excited about the offseason to work on some stuff and come back stronger with more consistency. Again, just try to do the same as this year and eat up innings as best as I can."