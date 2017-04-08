RHP Joe Gunkel was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster when the Orioles obtained RHP Miguel Castro from the Colorado Rockies Friday. Gunkel was acquired by the Orioles from the Red Sox for OF Alejandro De Aza and cash in June 2015. Last season, Gunkel was 8-14 with a 4.02 ERA in 28 combined starts with Triple-A Norfolk and Double-A Bowie.

3B Manny Machado had not shown power or driven in a run in the first two games. But that changed when he belted a three-run homer Friday against the Yankees. It cut a 5-1 lead down to one run and started the comeback which led the Orioles to a victory. "Manny had the big blow of the night," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

LHP Zach Britton fell while fielding a grounder in the ninth. Manager Buck Showalter said Britton rolled his ankle a bit but appeared to be fine, and they'll get a better look at it on Saturday.

LHP Donnie Hart earned his first major-league win in the game. He got the final out of the seventh and improved to 1-0.

RF Seth Smith should be able to help the Orioles in the leadoff spot in the lineup, where they had to use CF Adam Jones for much of last season. But Smith showed some power Friday, hitting a two-run homer that gave the Orioles a 6-5 victory over the Yankees. "It's nice coming up with a runner on third, less than two outs and being able to come through," Smith said.

RHP Chris Tillman (shoulder bursitis) headed to Sarasota Friday to continue his rehab/extended spring. His first game action in Florida is scheduled for April 11, where he will go two innings or 30 pitches.

RHP Darren O'Day had been hampered by the flu since last week. The Orioles wondered about putting him on the 10-day disabled list but he made it back and saw his first action of the season Friday, throwing 26 pitches to six hitters in 1 1/3 innings.