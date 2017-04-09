OF Anthony Santander (sore right elbow) has been able to swing the bat without discomfort. However, he has still not been cleared to throw. As a Rule 5 player, Santander need to remain on the roster the entire season. The Orioles have said they would like to keep in the organization, but might be challenged to have a space for him. "He's a guy you'd love to keep," manager Buck Showalter said.

OF Anthony Santander (sore right elbow) has been able to swing the bat without any discomfort. However, he has still not been cleared to throw. As a Rule 5 player, Santander need to remain on the roster the entire season. The Orioles have said they would like to keep in the organization, but might be challenged to have a space for him. "He's a guy you'd love to keep," manager Buck Showalter said.

SS Manny Machado had his first stolen base since 2015 on Saturday against the Yankees. Machado went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He has hit safely in all four games this season.

SS Manny Machado earned his first stolen base since 2015 on Saturday against the Yankees. Machado went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He has hit safely in all four games this season.

LHP Zach Britton said he was fine Saturday after appearing to twist an ankle the previous night while avoiding a broken bat. Britton stayed in the game and got the save. "It was just an awkward step," he said. "The way the bat broke, it kind of juked me out a little bit." Britton was also able to pitch Saturday and picked up his third save of the season and 123rd in his career -- second best in Orioles history. "It's important to get relief pitchers into a routine," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "I don't think anybody here is expecting Zach to duplicate his historic year. ... he's off to a good start."

LHP Zach Britton said he was fine Saturday after appearing to twist his ankle the previous night while avoiding a broken bat. Britton stayed in the game and got the save. "It was just an awkward step," he said. "The way the bat broke, it kind of juked me out a little bit." Britton was also able to pitch Saturday and picked up his third save of the season and 123rd in his career -- second-best in Orioles history. "It's important to get relief pitchers into a routine," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "I don't think anybody here is expecting Zach to duplicate his historic year....he's off to a good start."

RHP Kevin Gausman had a shaky outing against Yankees in his second start of the season. He allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts. "I just couldn't throw a fastball down and away to save my life," Gausman said. "From the first pitch on, trying to figure out my mechanics, figure out what I needed to do with my front side, thought I was hitting a little too quick, but maybe I was hitting a little bit too slow."

RHP Kevin Gausman had a shaky outing against Yankees in his second start of the season. He allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts. "I just couldn't throw a fastball down and away to save my life," Gausman said. "From the first pitch on, trying to figure out my mechanics, figure out what I needed to do with my front side, thought I was hitting a little too quick, but maybe I was hitting a little bit too slow."

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) threw between 25-30 pitches during live batting practice Saturday at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Tillman was able to use all of his pitches and he did not have any further discomfort in the shoulder. Tillman is will likely have a rehab start in Double-A Bowie and possibly some other affiliates before he comes off the DL next month, according to Showalter. "Each time he takes a workday and each time he throws, you're anxious to see how he feels the next day," Showalter said.

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) threw between 25-30 pitches during live batting practice Saturday at the team's minor league facility in Sarasota. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Tillman was able to use all his pitches and he did not have any further discomfort in the shoulder. Tillman is will likely have a rehab start in Double-A Bowie and possibly some other affiliates before he comes off the DL next month, according to Showalter. "Each time he takes a workday and each time he throws, you're anxious to see how he feels the next day," Showalter said.