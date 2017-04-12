OF/1B Trey Mancini found out when he got to Fenway Park Tuesday that he would be playing left field in front of the Green Monster. He said he worked in front of the replica at Boston's Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., but was told by coach Wayne Kirby that the ball comes off this wall harder than in Florida. At the plate, Mancini doubled his first time up but then struck out against starter Drew Pomeranz and then reliever Heath Hembree.

OF Joey Rickard, on the disabled list after injuring the middle finger on his left hand diving into second base, is optimistic about being ready when his 10 days are up. "That's what we're shooting for," he said Tuesday. "Things as of right now are looking pretty good. I've already noticed a drastic loss of swelling and all that, so, yeah, I'm feeling pretty confident about it. We've made pretty good progress in a short amount of time, so I'm happy about the way things are going."

RHP Dylan Bundy pitched his second straight strong game Tuesday night but left in the seventh inning and took the loss in the 8-1 defeat to Boston at Fenway Park. In four career starts against the Red Sox, he is 1-3 with a 6.86 ERA. "I'm just happy to go six-plus innings and keep the game close," he said. "One swing of the bat and we can come back in that game. All I'm trying to do is keep our team in the game."

CF Adam Jones collected his 250th career double and has hit safely in all six games to start the season, with one hit in each contest. He played in his 1,327th game with the Orioles, tying Brian Roberts for 14th most in club history.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez closes the two-game series against the Red Sox in Boston Wednesday night. The veteran, who allowed seven hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his first start of the season, is just 2-6 with a 6.82 ERA against the Red Sox in his career, 1-3 with 6.09 at Fenway Park. Mookie Betts is 8-for-19, Xander Bogaerts 7-for-20, Dustin Pedroia 11-for-32 and Pablo Sandoval 14-for-39 with two homers against Jimenez, while Mitch Moreland is 3-for-17, Brock Holt 1-for-8, Chris Young 7-for-45 with 17 strikeouts and Hanley Ramirez 5-for-20.

CF Michael Bourn was re-signed to a minor league deal by the Orioles, according to multiple reports. He finished last season with the club and opted out of a spring training deal after sustaining a broken finger. He hit .283 with two homers and two stolen bases in 24 games with Baltimore last season and will report to extended spring training before joining a minor league affiliate.

RHP Chris Tillman, on the disabled list with a shoulder injury, threw two innings in an extended spring game and will throw three next time out -- at a higher level if there are no problems. "Velocity ticked up a little bit," manager Buck Showalter said. "He'll take a workday there, and then we'll decide where his three-inning stint will be. It could potentially be Monday at Bowie, but we'll see how his workday goes. But that was encouraging."