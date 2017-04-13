LF Trey Mancini got the start over left swinging Hyun Soo Kim against knuckleballer Steven Wright Wednesday night and the move paid off. Mancini homered in each of his first two at-bats, one a three-run shot off Wright and the other a solo liner off Ben Taylor. The homers were his fourth and fifth, to go with 10 RBIs in just 10 major league games -- the homers coming in his 28th and 29th plate appearances. "It felt incredible, and it's something I'll remember my whole life," he said. "It was a special night, for sure, and to be able to do it in a place like this is something I couldn't have imagined." His five homers in his first 10 games is a club record and he is the fifth Oriole since 1913 with a multi-homer game in his first 10 -- the third to do it at Fenway Park.

RHP Kevin Gausman opens the Orioles' four-game series at Toronto Friday night. Gausman, Baltimore's Opening Day starter, is 2-3 lifetime against the Blue Jays, getting a no-decision against Toronto in the opener. He is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA lifetime at Rogers Center, where he has allowed seven home runs in 29 innings. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts this season. Five different current Blue Jays have hit one homer apiece off Gausman. Jose Bautista has just one hit in 15 at-bats against him but that was a home run. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-18 with a homer while Kevin Pillar is 5-for-12.

CF Adam Jones played in his 1,328th game with the Orioles, breaking a tie with Brian Roberts for 11th place on the club's all-time list. He then went out and homered in his second at-bat, his 224th as an Oriole, moving him past Rafael Palmeiro into fifth place on the club's all-time list.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, making his second start of the season, was staked to a 9-0 lead but couldn't get through the five innings needed for the win in Wednesday night's 12-5 victory over the Red Sox. Just 2-6 lifetime against the Red Sox, he lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits. "It's one of the worst feelings, especially when you make the guys in the bullpen come into the game that early," he said. "I mean, of course you want to get a W but what hurts the most is when you make those guys come into the game."

RHP Shairon Martis, who pitched for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, signed a minor league contract with the Orioles Wednesday. Martis was 6-6 with the Washington Nationals from 2008-09 and 0-1 with the 2013 Minnesota Twins. He has pitched the last two seasons in the Independent American Association after pitching in Taiwan in 2014.

1B Chris Davis hit the Orioles' fourth homer in the first two innings when he connected to knock out Steven Wright, his second home run of the young season. It marked the 37th time Davis and Adam Jones have homered in the same game since 2011, tops among MLB combinations. Davis wound up with a single, double and homer and grounded out in the ninth inning needing a triple for the cycle. He said he could feel his team had something to prove after Tuesday night's dismal outing in an 8-1 loss and they came out and hit the most homers the franchise has hit in a Fenway game since 1977.