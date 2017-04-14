FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 15, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 4 months ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Oliver Drake was designated for assignment Thursday when RHP Stefan Crichton had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Drake was 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA in three outings this season with Baltimore.

RHP Stefan Crichton had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk to provide some innings from the bullpen. RHP Oliver Drake was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. He was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings with Norfolk this season. He was at Double-A Bowie last season where he was 2-6 with one save and had a 3.73 ERA in 72 1/3 innings.

LHP Zach Britton earned his fourth save of the season despite allowing a single, a walk and a wild pitch in the ninth inning Thursday in a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He converted his 53rd straight save opportunity overall, moving past RHP Jeurys Familia for the third-longest streak in major league history.

LHP Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. He did not allow a run over five innings in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Sunday. He allowed only one hit but walked seven. He is 1-4 with a 5.57 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.