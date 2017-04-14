RHP Oliver Drake was designated for assignment Thursday when RHP Stefan Crichton had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Drake was 0-0 with an 8.10 ERA in three outings this season with Baltimore.

RHP Stefan Crichton had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk to provide some innings from the bullpen. RHP Oliver Drake was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. He was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings with Norfolk this season. He was at Double-A Bowie last season where he was 2-6 with one save and had a 3.73 ERA in 72 1/3 innings.

LHP Zach Britton earned his fourth save of the season despite allowing a single, a walk and a wild pitch in the ninth inning Thursday in a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He converted his 53rd straight save opportunity overall, moving past RHP Jeurys Familia for the third-longest streak in major league history.

LHP Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. He did not allow a run over five innings in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Sunday. He allowed only one hit but walked seven. He is 1-4 with a 5.57 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays.