RHP Alec Asher will make his Orioles debut Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Asher was obtained in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies March 28 in exchange for a player to be named or cash. He pitched 4 1/3 runless innings for Triple-A Norfolk Monday in his season debut to set him up for the start in Toronto. The fact that he is a right-hander factored into the decision to pitch him against Toronto's predominantly right-handed hitting lineup. He has never faced Toronto.

RHP Parker Bridwell was designated for assignment Friday to create space on the 40-man roster after the Orioles obtained LHP Paul Fry in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Bridwell, 25, appeared in two games at Triple-A Norfolk this season and had an 18.00 ERA over four innings. He made two relief appearances with Baltimore in 20'6.

LHP Paul Fry was obtained Friday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in exchange for international bonus slot No. 15, which is worth $198,000. The Orioles designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment to make room for Fry on the 40-man roster. Fry was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Mariners. The Orioles will option him to Triple-A Norfolk. Fry had a 2.78 ERA in 55 innings with Triple-A Tacoma last year with all but one of his 48 appearances in relief. He has averaged 11 strikeouts per nine innings in five minor league seasons. "Fry has compiled an excellent record in a short time with a deceptive delivery and a good slider," Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said. "Our staff likes the way he keeps the ball down in the zone and in the park. We look forward to his contributions to the Orioles."

LHP Paul Fry, a Triple-A pitcher, was shipped to Baltimore for the Orioles' No. 105 International Signing Slot. Fry made just one appearance at Tacoma, allowing four runs off six hits in two innings.

LHP Zach Britton picked his fifth save of the season Friday in the 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays despite allowing three hits and one run. It is the first run he has allowed this season. He also converted his 54th consecutive save opportunity. In four outings against Toronto this season, he has thrown 86 pitches.

1B Chris Davis had a home run, a double and a walk against Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez Friday in Baltimore's 6-4 win. He is batting 8-for-18n (.444) with four home runs in his career against Sanchez.