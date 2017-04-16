RHP Alec Asher was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Saturday and pitched well in a no-decision. Asher one run, three hits and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings. Baltimore's schedule will prevent him from getting another start in the majors for the time being. The Orioles don't need a fifth starter until next Saturday against the Boston Red Sox and manager Buck Showalter said there a few arms down in the bullpen.

RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Alec Asher on the active roster. His contract was purchased from Triple-A Norfolk Friday but he did not pitch in his brief stint with the Orioles.

SS J.J. Hardy was given the day off from the starting lineup because manager Buck Showalter didn't want to play Hardy in all four games of the series due to the artificial turf in Toronto. Hardy is 6-for-30 (.200) in nine games this season

1B Chris Davis could get Sunday off because of concerns about him playing on the artificial surface in Toronto. Davis was 0-for-4 Saturday but is still hitting .324.