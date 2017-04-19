OF Joey Rickard (sprained left middle finger) can throw and swing a bat, but it's likely he'll need a brief minor league rehab stint before rejoining the Orioles. "He's to the point where he can pick up a bat and a ball, but he's not going to make tomorrow," said manager Buck Showalter, referring to April 19 when Rickard is eligible to be reinstated. "When he hits, and doesn't have any swelling or discomfort the next day, it'll be pretty short after that. But, he'll need some at-bats."

RHP Zach Britton is improving but there's no timetable set for him to resume throwing. "He's getting a little bit better each day," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. "That's good to see. When he gets the ball in his hand and he throws, we'll have a pretty good idea." The Orioles closer is on the DL with a left forearm strain and is eligible to come off April 26.

LHP Kevin Gausman didn't make it through the third inning on Tuesday, allowing 13 of 20 batters to reach base. Gausman lasted just 2 2/3 innings, the second-shortest start of his career. He was charged with eight earned runs including Adam Duvall's grand slam. Gausman being successful is important for the Orioles, but after three starts his ERA now is 7.23. "I think my front hip was coming open and I couldn't drive my four-seamer down-and-away," Gausman said. "Today was like my first two starts, where the ball was coming back to the middle of the plate. My front hip was leaking a little too soon. Overall, it was just bad command and bad execution and getting myself in holes. It wasn't good."

LF Seth Smith left Tuesday night's game with a strained right hamstring. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said it's the same injury that caused Smith to miss more than two weeks during Spring Training. The team will know more about his condition on Wednesday, but Showalter said a trip to the disabled list is a possibility. Trey Mancini took over in left for Smith in the sixth. Smith was 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting.