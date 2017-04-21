OF Joey Rickard (sprained left middle finger) hit some flips and threw again on Thursday. The plan is for him to take coaches' batting practice on Friday or Saturday in Baltimore. Rickard likely will play one or two games on a rehab assignment before being activated.

LHP Zach Britton is feeling better every day, but he will undergo an MRI on Friday to assess his strained left forearm. "Zach's coming along well, but they still want to do that MRI," manager Buck Showalter said. Britton is eligible to come off the disabled list on April 26. He has five saves in six appearances this season.

LHP Wade Miley allowed only one hit through seven innings on Thursday night at Cincinnati, yielding Joey Votto's solo home run in the fourth. Miley tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, reaching that total for the third time in his career. Opponents are hitting .127 against him through three starts this season. "I had pretty good fastball command," Miley said. "We were moving it around, down and away, then up and in."

LHP Jayson Aquino will make his first major league start on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards, manager Buck Showalter announced Thursday. Aquino made two starts for Triple-A Norfolk, going 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts in nine innings.

LF Seth Smith's condition remained status quo on Thursday, but the Orioles still are not ready to place him on the disabled list. Smith left the Tuesday night game with a strained right hamstring. Manager Buck Showalter said the team might be forced to make a move if Smith's condition doesn't improve in the next two days.