OF Joey Rickard (sprained left middle finger) hit soft tosses and is still experiencing some discomfort. Still, the team is hopeful Rickard could take batting practice Saturday. "We don't want it to go backwards," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about the injury. Rickard has appeared in just four games this season and did not have a hit in six at-bats.

RHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) had an MRI on his left elbow and forearm Friday and the results came back clean. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Britton was feeling better and is lobbying to pitch again. "He feels good," Showalter said. "He was champing at the bit yesterday. He said, 'I feel good. I?m ready to go.'" Britton recorded his 54th consecutive save April 14, tied for second-most all-time since saves became an official statistic in 1969, according to STATS, LLC.

RHP Dylan Bundy (3-1) was masterful for the second straight outing. Five days after keeping Toronto scoreless through six innings, Bundy was equally effective against Boston on Friday. He allowed six hits with three strikeouts and one walk over seven-plus scoreless innings. "That's a tough lineup over there and a tough lineup to get out," Bundy said. "They just battled from pitch one and they battled me all night. It was a tough one."

LF Seth Smith (right hamstring) was feeling better Friday and has avoided a stint on the DL at least for the short-term. "He's feeling better and wants to go out and test it," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Smith tried to battle through the injury over the past week after leaving the game Tuesday against the Reds. Smith has appeared in nine games, batting .259 with two homers and three RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) is scheduled to start Saturday at Single-A Frederick. Tillman threw 42 pitches over 2 2/3 innings Monday fort Double-A Bowie. After the outing Saturday, Tillman is expected to remain in Frederick for his third injury rehab start before joining the Orioles, barring any setbacks.