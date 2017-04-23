DH Trey Mancini seems to like hitting against the Red Sox and RHP Steven Wright. Mancini homered off of Wright earlier this season in Boston and hit a two-run shot Saturday. Three of the eight homers in the brief career of Mancini have come versus the Red Sox. "He knows how hard this is to do and how the game can humble you. His teammates have gotten on page with him because they like the way he carries and handles the success he's had in a short period," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

LHP Zach Britton (forearm) will be going to see a hand specialist on Monday. Manager Buck Showalter said Saturday that once that doctor clears him, then the Baltimore closer will start throwing once more.

C Caleb Joseph finally got going on offense Saturday against the Red Sox. He entered the game 0-for-12 and had yet to reach base before getting a single and double in his first two at-bats and scoring the team's fourth run in a four-run fifth. He finished the night 2-for-3 but still has not driven in a run since late in the 2015 season -- but is valuable as a strong defensive catcher.

2B Jonathan Schoop hit a homer following DH Trey Mancini's two-run shot in the fourth Saturday against the Red Sox. That was the second time this season that both have homered back-to-back off RHP Steven Wright -- the only two times the team has gone back-to-back this season.

LHP Jayson Aquino battled through six innings in his first major league start to earn his first big league win Saturday. Aquino had pitched in relief in the majors three times last year -- twice against the Red Sox -- and gave the Orioles a good effort (two runs, six hits) that they needed with top starter Chris Tillman on the disabled list. "I feel very happy," Aquino said through a translator. "It's an incredible feeling what I'm feeling right now."

RHP Tommy Hunter left Saturday's game with tightness in his right calf, pulling up as he went to cover first base on a ground ball. The Rays already have 10 players on the disabled list, including three relievers, but he said he'll be re-evaluated Sunday but didn't expect to be able to pitch in the series finale.

RHP Chris Tillman (shoulder bursitis) threw on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie at Harrisburg instead of Single-A Frederick due to weather issues. Tillman, in his second rehab start, gave up three runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings and took the loss. He threw 58 pitches, 37 of which were strikes.

RHP Darren O'Day earned his first save of the season by getting the game's final out Saturday against the Red Sox. He came in after LHP Donnie Hart got the first two outs in the ninth. RHP Brad Brach, who has been serving as the closer with LHP Zach Britton out, had pitched three nights in a row so manager Buck Showalter tweaked things a bit.