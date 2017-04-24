OF Joey Rickard (sprained left middle finger) could begin a rehab assignment Monday. Rickard took batting practice Sunday prior to the Orioles' game against the Red Sox without any problems. "It's gone really well," Rickard said. "The next day it's progressing, so I'm just going to keep doing what I can without pain and hopefully I'll be out there soon."

RHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) is scheduled to play catch from 90 feet Monday. He had an MRI on Friday that did not reveal any structural damage. Nonetheless, Britton is scheduled to meet with a hand specialist on Monday as a precaution, according to manager Buck Showalter. From there, Britton could pitch in a couple of rehab games before he is activated.

RHP Kevin Gausman's struggles continue. After giving up eight runs in just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday against the Reds, he wasn't much better against Boston Sunday. He allowed five runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings and fell to 1-2 on the season. "It was better, a little better," manager Buck Showalter said. "He wasn't very crisp early and they made him pay for it. You get a flare to right, broken bat and ground ball single. First and third and he makes a couple mistakes to some good hitters and we're down 4-0 before you know it. But I like the fact he didn't implode and got us to the sixth inning and competed like we know Kevin can. There will be better days for him. But their pitcher was real good today. That was obvious."

LF Seth Smith (right hamstring) was available off the bench Sunday against the Red Sox, according to manager Buck Showalter. "Seth said he feels pretty good," Showalter said. Smith has appeared in nine games, batting .259 with two homers and three RBIs.

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) did not have any setbacks in his rehab start Saturday for Double-A Bowie. He could have another rehab outing Thursday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter is hopeful Tillman can rejoin the rotation by May 2. "Chris is feeling pretty good," Showalter said.