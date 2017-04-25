LF Hyun Soo Kim has not played as much this year but should get in more in this series as Tampa Bay starts three right-handers. Kim took advantage of his time in the lineup Monday, hitting his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth.

LF/RF Joey Rickard (finger) played on rehab at Class A Delmarva. Rickard went 1-for-4 with a single to center, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter, who said he might be back in Delmarva for another stint Tuesday.

LHP Zach Britton threw from 90 feet on Monday and did fine, according to manager Buck Showalter. If Britton feels fine Tuesday, then the closer goes to the mound for a full side session on Wednesday.

CF Adam Jones reached another milestone on Monday. He got career hit No. 1,500 with a line-drive single off the wall in right in the fifth inning; the center fielder went 3-for-3 overall, hitting the go-ahead homer in the seventh and reaching base four times. "The team won; that's the ultimate thing," Jones said. "I (saw) him well today. I was just more prepared and ready."

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez showed better control and command in his last start, going 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Cincinnati on April 19 and earning the win in a 2-0 victory. Jimenez couldn't find the control on Monday against the Rays when he walked five in 3 2/3 innings, four in the fourth alone, but escaped with a no-decision thanks to the Orioles comeback. "He was trying to maneuver the ball around the strike zone and he just wasn't able to do it. He never got comfortable," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

RF Seth Smith made it back into the lineup after not playing since April 18 due to hamstring issues. He batted in the leadoff spot and went 1-for-2, reached base three times and scored twice.