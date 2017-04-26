OF Joey Rickard (sprained left middle finger) played in his first injury rehab game Monday night for Single-A Delmarva and went 1 for 4 with a run. He was scheduled to play again Tuesday night, but that game was rained out. Depending on the weather, Rickard could join Single-A Frederick on Wednesday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter is hopeful Rickard can come off the disabled list Friday.

LHP Paul Fry was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. To make room, RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to the Tides. Fry was acquired from Baltimore from the Seattle Mariners on April 24. He had four strikeouts over 2 2/3 scoreless inning for the Tides. "Pretty successful pitcher," manager Buck Showalter said. "Left-handed, (minor league) options and has a good track record at that level. We'll see if it plays up here."

RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for LHP Paul Fry. Crichton had a 9.00 ERA in three innings over two appearances, which were his first in the majors. "We tell these guys that the roster doesn't mean anything," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "If we're told that you're the best option here, we'll figure out a way to get you here. Stefan was at the time and will be again at some point. But it's a good step for him. He'll go down and if he's good enough he'll get going and make his way back."

LHP Zach Britton (left forearm strain) did not have any setbacks after throwing the ball from 90 feet Monday. "He felt good today,? manager Buck Showalter said prior to Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. As a result, Britton will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. If everything goes well, Britton most likely will go on a rehab assignment Friday at Double-A Bowie or Single-A Frederick, according to Showalter. The team will then decide if Britton can rejoin the Orioles Sunday in New York or have another rehab outing.

LHP Wade Miley struggled with his command but managed to keep the Orioles in the game Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Miley allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and six walks, one shy of a season high. "I was missing those 3-2 pitches," Miley said. "It's frustrating, but at the same time, I have to do a better job of taking a step back and throwing a good pitch early in the count."

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) is edging closer to reclaiming his spot in the Orioles rotation. Tillman has steadily progressed through his rehab and had another solid bullpen session Tuesday. "Chris is feeling good," manager Buck Showalter said. He is scheduled to pitch Thursday for Advanced-A Frederick. The goal is for Tillman to rejoin Baltimore on May 2.