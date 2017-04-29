LF Joey Rickard was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday and went 2-for-5 while reaching base three times as the leadoff hitter. Rickard had been out since April 9 with a strained middle strain. He has only had 12 at-bats since July 20 when he injured his thumb ligament running into the right-field wall at Yankee Stadium.

3B Manny Machado nearly became the fifth Oriole to hit for the cycle Friday night as he singled, hit a two-run double and a 470-foot solo home run off LHP CC Sabathia in his first three at-bats. His home run was the sixth to off the glass of the restaurant beyond the center-field wall.

LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) made a rehab appearance with Double-A Bowie Friday and allowed a home run in his 28-pitch appearance against Akron. Manager Buck Showalter said the earliest Britton would return is Sunday or Tuesday. "I got a statistical report," Showalter said. "Said he felt good. Said he felt rusty, from what he told the trainer over there. Obviously, you guys saw the line, so we'll re-examine it tomorrow. That's one of the reasons why we wanted to wait. Statistically tells you one thing, but there's a lot more to the story than that. So, we will wait and collect the information tomorrow."

RHP Dylan Bundy's next scheduled start is Monday in Boston, but the Orioles may give him an extra day of rest. Bundy is 3-1 with a 1.65 ERA and has thrown a team-leading 32 2/3 innings through five starts.

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) made a third rehab start Thursday when he pitched for Class A Frederick and experienced mixed results by allowing six runs -- four earned -- in five innings against Potomac. He allowed three infield hits and a throwing error by one of his infielders led to a three-run inning. Reports indicate his velocity was in the range of 87 to 88 mph and peaked at 91. It's possible he might start Tuesday in Boston but manager Buck Showalter said Friday he wants to see how Tillman's work day goes. Showalter said he is not concerned about Tillman's velocity in rehab starts. "He's such a pitcher," Showalter said. "And I think some things will tick up a little bit with the bells and whistles and the big lights being on."

DH Mark Trumbo snapped an 0-for-25 skid when he hit his fourth career grand slam in the sixth inning Friday night. Trumbo had not homered since hitting a game-winning blast on Opening Day against Toronto on April 3.