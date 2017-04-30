LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) will make a second rehab appearance Sunday for Double-A Bowie. Britton, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 16, made his first rehab appearance Friday with Bowie. Britton threw 28 pitches and allowed a home run against Akron and told manager Buck Showalter that he still felt rusty.

2B Jonathan Schoop was hit above the elbow during a plate appearance against RHP Adam Warren. The Orioles said the elbow is sore and no tests are scheduled. Schoop will be examined Sunday but it seems likely he'll play and attempt to reach base for the 17th straight game. He is hitting .357 (20-for-56) during this streak.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez was tagged for a season-worst seven runs (six earned) and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. He has allowed at least five earned runs in three of five starts and has been unable to complete five innings in five starts. His ERA rose from 5.95 to 7.43. When asked if a move to the bullpen might be next, manager Buck Showalter said: "We're always trying to put our best foot forward. We look at everything and say if not him, then who, and kind of look at other things. He's not the only one who didn't pitch well today and he's not the only one who's had a tough start, but it certainly seems to be magnified because he's had his ups and downs."

RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) will not be activated Tuesday for his season debut. Instead, Tillman will make a fourth rehab start Tuesday when he pitches for Triple-A Norfolk at Charlotte. Tillman made his third rehab start Thursday when he allowed six runs (four earned) in five innings for Single-A Frederick.