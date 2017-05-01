1B/OF Trey Mancini made his second start at first base Sunday. In the seventh, Mancini made a great play to get the first out on Matt Holliday. He kept his right foot on the base while making a diving stretch to get the barehanded throw from 2B Jonathan Schoop.

LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) made a second rehab start Sunday for Double-A Bowie. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning and threw 11 pitches to four hitters. Britton has thrown 39 pitches in his two rehab appearances and could return Tuesday in Boston. Manager Buck Showalter said Britton felt good but did not say if the Orioles would activate him from the disabled list by Tuesday.

LHP Jayson Aquino was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk Sunday. Aquino made one start and two relief appearances. He pitched well against the Boston Red Sox April 22 but struggled in two relief appearances against the Yankees, allowing the game-ending three-run home run to DH Matt Holliday in the 10th inning Friday and RF Aaron Judge's 10th home run Saturday.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez remains on target to make his next scheduled start Thursday at Boston, manager Buck Showalter said before Sunday's game. He was tagged for a season-worst seven runs (six earned) and five hits in 3 1/3 innings Saturday. He has allowed at least five earned runs in three of five starts and has been unable to complete five innings in five starts. His ERA rose from 5.95 to 7.43.

1B Chris Davis (right elbow soreness) was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday and is day-to-day as he missed his first game. He was originally slated to play first base before the Orioles pulled him. Davis was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning Friday night against LHP CC Sabathia. He started Saturday's 12-4 loss and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Davis entered as a defensive replacement in the 11th inning Sunday and is expected to play Monday in Boston.