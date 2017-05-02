RHP Mike Wright, who was struggling in Triple-A but was better lately, was recalled by the Orioles on Monday. He was 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA in five starts at Norfolk.

RHP Logan Verrett, who pitched two scoreless innings in his Orioles debut and got the win Sunday at Yankee Stadium, was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. He had no decisions, one save and a 6.57 ERA in seven appearances for Norfolk earlier this season.

RHP Alec Asher, who has only pitched three times this season, makes his second start on Tuesday night at Boston. He pitched well in his April 15 start against Toronto -- one run, three hits in 6 1/3 innings -- but he mostly has been watching since. "I'm happy to be with the club and winning games, and I'll do whatever they want me to do, as long as I stay here," he said Monday. "I've thrown a couple extra bullpens on the side to stay fresh, but I'm ready to go."

C Welington Castillo, in the original starting lineup Monday night, was scratched because of neck spasms. Caleb Joseph went 1-for-4 with an RBI in his place.

3B Manny Machado, booed all night Monday after spiking Dustin Pedroia in Baltimore recently, put on a show in the Orioles' win. He hit a long homer, drove in a second run and also made four outstanding defensive plays to lead a strong defensive effort by his team. As far as the booing, he said, "I just go about my business. I just have to go out and perform whether they boo me or not. I've got a job to do. That's what I go out to do."

LHP Zach Britton, on the disabled list with a left forearm problem, is set to be activated Tuesday after two minor league rehab appearances.

C Caleb Joseph, a late addition to the lineup, had an RBI single for Baltimore's first run Monday. A .213 hitter coming in, he has seven RBIs and has hit .273 at Fenway. The seven RBIs are his high in any road park. He also has all three of his season RBIs in the past two games and has five hits in his past 14 times up.

RHP Dylan Bundy, already making his third start against the Boston Red Sox this season, turned in his sixth straight quality start and raised his record to 4-1 with seven-plus innings at Fenway Park on Monday night. He also hit Mookie Betts with his hardest pitch of the night, which may or may not have been thrown at Betts intentionally as the latest (final?) chapter in the trouble the teams had in Baltimore recently, Bundy threw a career-high 111 pitches Monday. He is the first Orioles starter in three years to throw seven-plus innings and yield two or fewer runs to the Red Sox.

CF Adam Jones told USA Today after the Monday game that he was slammed with racial taunts from the fans in the Fenway Park bleachers.

1B Chris Davis, who missed the Sunday game in New York with a sore elbow, was back in the lineup Monday night. He struck out his first three times up and then hit a sacrifice fly.

DH Mark Trumbo had two hits and drove in a run Monday at Boston. He has six RBIs in the past four games, all on the current road trip. He has hit .371 in his past eight road games.