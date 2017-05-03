RHP Mike Wright, recalled by the Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, was returned to that club to make room for LHP Zach Britton, who came off the disabled list Tuesday. Wright did not get into a game for Baltimore.

RHP Alec Asher went to the same Florida high school as Chris Sale, and Tuesday night, he faced the Red Sox ace -- in only Asher's second start of the season. He pitched six innings and recorded his third straight quality start dating back to last Sept. 30. He allowed three runs on six hits.

C Welington Castillo, who missed his second straight game with a neck/shoulder issue, was sent for an MRI and then placed on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder tendinitis.

3B Manny Machado, who hit a long homer in the game, was more than upset that a Chris Sale pitched whizzed behind him, bringing warnings to both dugouts in the first inning. In an expletive-laced tirade after the game, he said, among other comments, "I've lost my respect for that organization, for that (bleeping) staff, for everyone over there."

LHP Zach Britton, the Orioles' closer, was activated from the 10-day disabled list after being out with a forearm problem. He worked the eighth inning Tuesday and was the beneficiary of SS J.J. Hardy turning a botched fly ball to short left into the Orioles' first triple play since 2000.

C Francisco Pena was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to replace injured C Welington Castillo. Pena, 27, was hitting .290/.333/.419 with one homer and one RBI in 10 games for Norfolk.

RHP Kevin Gausman, just 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA in April, is coming off three poor performances as he faces the Red Sox in Game 3 of the series Wednesday night. Baltimore's Opening Day starter, Gausman is 1-4 against Boston since the start of last season. He has yielded 18 earned runs and six home runs in 14 innings over his last three starts.

CF Adam Jones, the target of racial taunts and a bag of peanuts thrown at him Monday night, met the media before Tuesday night's game and was then greeted by a warm ovation by the Fenway Park crowd. Before the game, he said, "Boo me, tell me I suck ... just leave the racial stuff out of it." After the game, he was extremely appreciative of the reception of the Tuesday crowd. He received a visit from Red Sox owner John Henry, while the conduct of some of the fans was decried by, among others, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, Boston mayor Marty Walsh, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, Red Sox manager John Farrell and club president Sam Kennedy. Jones said he didn't have enough fingers and toes to count how many times he's heard racial insults at Fenway Park.