RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk. Wilson started the series finale in Boston on Thursday and earned the victory as the Orioles split a four-game set with the Red Sox.

RHP Gabriel Ynoa replaced LHP Wade Miley in the first to make his debut with the Orioles after the starter got hit by two consecutive batters. Ynoa had been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day and came on with two outs in the first and then threw six shutout innings, giving up six hits and striking out five. "Whenever the opportunities come, I just try to take advantage of those opportunities," Ynoa said through an interpreter. "That's why I'm hoping for more opportunities, to show what I can do."

RHP Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game on Friday. He came on in the seventh and allowed one run in one-third of an inning.

LHP Wade Miley lasted just four batters because he got hit twice in the first inning. White Sox 1B Jose Abreu lined a shot off of Miley's left wrist with two outs for a single. DH Avisail Garcia followed with a bullet that hit Miley on the buttocks, and the pitcher then came out due to a contusion of the left wrist. X-rays were negative and Miley said later that he felt good. "I think I'm fine," Miley said. "I kind of wanted to stay out there but I guess they were kind of nervous about how many more were going to come my way. I think I'm fine."

1B Chris Davis snapped a bit of a power drought in this game. He had not hit a home run since April 14 but got his fourth homer this season with a solo shot in the fourth inning off RHP Miguel Gonzalez, his former teammate, and finished the night 3-for-3 and scored twice.

RHP Chris Tillman threw a session before this game now is set to start the series finale Sunday versus the White Sox. The right-hander has been on the disabled list (shoulder bursitis) all season.