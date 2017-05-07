RHP Gabriel Ynoa threw six shutout innings of long relief Friday but the Orioles put him in the disabled list Saturday (right hamstring strain). Ynoa got some cramps in the leg while warming up before one of his later innings Friday but kept going.

RHP Logan Verrett was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Verrett has a 1-0 record in one relief appearance, winning last weekend versus the Yankees.

RHP Alec Asher was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game. He is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA in four games, including two starts, this season.

LF Trey Mancini has gotten on a roll in his last few games. He went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs in the victory over Chicago on Saturday and has a three-game hitting streak while going 5-for-9 during that stretch with five RBIs. "I still have to pinch myself sometimes that I'm here and contributing to the team," he said. "That's all I want to do every day when I get to the park is in some way contribute to a win."

3B Manny Machado appears to have found his power stroke. He hit a solo homer in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the White Sox and has hit four home runs in his last six games and eight for the season.

LHP Zach Britton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after experiencing a recurrence of pain in his pitching forearm. Britton initially was sidelined for two weeks until he returned from the disabled list on Tuesday. The 29-year-old last pitched Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one hit and striking out one in a non-save situation. Saturday's move is retroactive to Friday. Britton is 5-for-5 in save opportunities this season with a 1.00 ERA. He has converted 54 save opportunities in a row, tied for second most since the save became an official statistic in 1969. Britton is flying out to Los Angeles to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. Britton had an MRI that did not show much change in his situation so that was some good news. "Based on what I'm hearing from the doctors, it's really how I feel," Britton said. "But maybe we can do another picture of it when I get closer to throwing just to see what that image says, and see if all that inflammation is gone in the muscle."

LHP Wade Miley said his left wrist felt good Saturday, and plans to some throwing again Sunday. Miley came out after just four batters Friday night when he was hit twice and got a contusion on that wrist. "I feel fine," Miley said. "It's a little sore, but nothing's restricted."

RHP Dylan Bundy has been the most consistent Oriole starter this season. He turned in his seventh quality start out of seven starts Saturday by giving up three runs on six hits in six innings, improving to 5-1 in the victory over the White Sox. "He's in a good place. He's pitching," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

2B Jonathan Schoop did not start or play because of a sore right hand. He was hit by a pitch Friday night -- X-rays were negative -- and this ended his streak of 190 consecutive games started, the second-most in the majors.