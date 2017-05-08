OF Trey Mancini is one of the club's hottest hitters. Over the past four games, the rookie is 8-for-13 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs. He had this third straight multi-hit game Sunday against the White Sox and is batting .297 on the season.

RHP Stefan Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk Sunday to make room for RHP Chris Tillman on the 25-man roster. Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) came off the disabled list and started the series finale against the White Sox. Crichton allowed four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and one walk in Baltimore.

C Francisco Pena, who had two hits in the series finale Sunday against Chicago, left the game in the eighth after he suffered cramps during the pre-inning warmup. "I thought he had taken a ball off the thumb or something," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "His whole arm. I've never seen that. Richie says he's seen it before. He was cramping. It wouldn't go away. Really most of his body, but down his thumb and forearm."

LHP Wade Miley was hit twice, including once in the left wrist, in the series opener Friday against the White Sox. Miley was still getting treatment on the wrist Sunday, but he is on track to make his next start May 10 against Washington. Miley is 1-1 with a 2.27 ERA in six starts. He is the only left-hander in the starting rotation.

2B Jonathan Schoop was out for the second straight game after being hit on the right wrist with a pitch on Friday night. He had a streak of 190 consecutive starts, which was the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Kansas City's Alcides Escobar (199). "I'm hoping he's back (Monday), but he's still got some soreness there. Swelling is managing better," manager Buck Showalter said Sunday. Ryan Flaherty got the start at second base in the series finale against the White Sox.

RHP Chris Tillman made his 2017 debut Sunday against the White Sox after opening the season on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis. Tillman started shaky but recovered for an impressive outing. He threw five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and three walks. "I felt pretty good today," Tillman said. "If my offspeed wasn't so good, I probably would have thrown more fastballs. That's why I threw so much offspeed, but I felt really good with that and I had a pretty good feel. I decided to go with it until they showed me I shouldn't be throwing it anymore."