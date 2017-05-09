LHP Zach Britton (strained left forearm) met with a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday. Britton did undergo an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage and the doctors in California confirmed that prognosis. However, there is no set timetable for Britton to return. "Nothing really new there from what we thought," manager Buck Showalter said. "In fact, they took another MRI. We knew it would quiet down a little bit because the other one was taken a little bit quicker. So we've got a pretty good idea of what type of time frame we're talking about."

C Francisco Pena left the game Sunday against the White Sox in the eighth inning after he suffered cramps during the pre-inning warmup. On Monday, Pena was available if the Orioles needed him. "Pena feels fine," manager Buck Showalter said. "He's ready to go." Pena also had suffered a similar issue in Triple-A. However, Caleb Joseph got the start behind the plate in the series opener against Washington.

C Caleb Joseph, who is batting .240, tied a career high with four hits Monday against the Nationals. It was also his third multi-hit game of the season. "I was happy with tonight's performance," Joseph said. "A lot of hard work. The hardest thing is to get hits and get (them) in the big leagues. It's a tough league. I think I'm better than what I've shown over the past year-and-a-half, but today was nice. A little individual accomplishment and the team wins. Everybody wins. It's good."

2B Jonathan Schoop was back in the lineup Monday for the series opener against the Washington Nationals. Schoop had missed the previous two games after being hit on the right wrist with a pitch on Friday night. "He's a lot better," manager Buck Showalter said. Schoop had a double in the fourth and has reached base for a career-high 23 straight games.

RHP Kevin Gausman was back on the mound Monday night after being ejected in the second inning of his last start against the Boston Red Sox. Gausman was tossed after hitting Xander Bogaerts with a 77 mph curveball. Gausman was sharp and held the Nationals to two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings -- his longest outing of the year. "It was big for me," Gausman said. "Wish I had been able to do that last start, but obviously some things happened. It was just good to go out there and feel like myself."

OF Michael Bourn (broken finger) was scheduled to join Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Bourn was released from his minor league contract with Baltimore on March 27. He resigned with the Orioles on April 11. However, it could be a challenge for the Orioles to find a spot for him on an already crowded roster.

RHP Chris Tillman did not have any setbacks after making his season debut Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. "That was good to see," manager Buck Showalter said. "So far, so good." Tillman opened the season on the disabled list with right shoulder bursitis. After a shaky start against the White Sox, Tillman settled down and threw five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and three walks.