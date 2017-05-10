RHP Gabriel Ynoa (right hamstring strain) is doing very well, manager Buck Showalter said. The Orioles just are not sure yet what the next step will be with Ynoa.

RHP Logan Verrett certainly has been consistent. He's pitched twice for the Orioles and won both times, in relief, in extra innings. He did it Tuesday by pitching three scoreless innings as the Orioles scored a 5-4 victory over the Nationals in 12 innings. "My first two outings with the Orioles, that's how I dreamt it would go," he said jokingly. "I was just trying to keep us in that ballgame."

LHP Zach Britton could be out for two months, according to various reports. Britton, who was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season on Saturday with left forearm discomfort, will be shut down for two weeks, but has a cautious timeline of 45-60 days to return. Britton, who is currently at the club's spring facility in Sarasota, Fla., received a second opinion on Monday after having a pair of MRIs in Baltimore. X-rays reportedly came back negative, meaning the injury is just the forearm muscle and not structural.

LHP Zach Britton will be out for 45-60 days with a left forearm strain, according to various media reports Tuesday night. He told MLB.com in a phone interview that he received a second opinion Monday in Los Angeles after two MRIs in Baltimore. The injury is apparently to the muscle and not a structural issue, and he will be doing rehab work in Sarasota. "We've been spoiled really by one of the highest levels of success (there)," said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. "Who was better than Zach last year in Oriole history? Zach will be (good) again. I'm confident of that."

2B Jonathan Schoop extended his on-base streak to 24 games, the best of his career. Entering the game, it was the second best in the majors. Schoop doubled twice, the bigger one an RBI shot that came during a two-run game-tying rally in the ninth.

CF Adam Jones continued his career-long success versus RHP Max Scherzer, the Washington starter. Jones hit a solo home run off Scherzer and now is batting .448 (13-for-29) against him.

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gave the Orioles his second good start in three outings Tuesday night but he has been hurt by home runs in the past, and they got him in this game also. He allowed two, the last being a three-run pinch-hit shot from PH Adam Lind that broke a 1-1 tie before the Orioles rallied to win it later. Still, Jimenez went 7 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on just five hits. "I look at all the positives," Jimenez said. "I was pitching good. It never feels good when you give up a homer, especially in that game in the eighth inning. It's one of the worst feelings. But it's part of the game."

RF Seth Smith broke up any thoughts of a no-hitter from RHP Max Scherzer with his homer with one out in the sixth. Baltimore had yet to get a hit -- only two walks -- in the first 5 1/3 innings before Smith lined his shot to right.

DH Mark Trumbo understood why the Nationals walked 1B Chris Davis to pitch to him in the 12th. The walk loaded the bases and set up a force everywhere, the best way for Washington to get out of trouble in that inning. Trumbo ruined that plan with a walk-off single on the first pitch from RHP Jacob Turner. "That's just part of the game," Trumbo said. "It's happened before. You just do what you can. You get a chance to win the game, who doesn't want to be there?"