C Welington Castillo (right shoulder tendinitis) is slated to be the designated hitter Friday and Saturday for Double-A Bowie in a rehab assignment, manager Buck Showalter said Thursday. Castillo is slated to be the DH on Sunday for the Baysox then join the Orioles for the series that begins Tuesday in Detroit, according to Showalter.

3B Manny Machado has drawn a team-high 18 walks this season. "We like the contributions Manny is making every night for us," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. Machado walked only 48 times last year.

C Caleb Joseph could get the night off Friday in Kansas City, manager Buck Showalter said Thursday. Joseph, who had four hits Monday, may also get Sunday off, Showalter said. But the comments of Showalter came before Thursday's game was rained out in Washington.

RHP Dylan Bundy will pitch Friday in Kansas City after his start was rained out Thursday in Washington. He has made seven quality starts this year and is 5-1 with a 2.17 ERA. Bundy is showing the promise that made him a first-round pick out of a high school in Oklahoma.

CF Adam Jones has been throwing the ball very well this season, manager Buck Showalter said. Jones held Bryce Harper at third base on a single to center in the ninth inning Wednesday. Jones is also showing more discipline at the plate and has drawn 10 walks after recording 39 last year. Showalter has been impressed with how Jones considers advice that is thrown his way.

RHP Chris Tillman is slated to start Saturday in Kansas City. It will be his second start of the year after he defeated the Chicago White Sox at home last weekend as he gave up three hits and no runs in five innings. Tillman was originally slated to pitch Friday, but was put back a day after the Orioles were rained out Thursday in Washington.