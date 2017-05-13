C Welington Castillo is scheduled to be the designated hitter for both games of a Double-A Bowie doubleheader Saturday and catch Sunday. "If the weather cooperates," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Castillo, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, was to begin his rehab assignment Friday, but Bowie was rained out.

C Caleb Joseph had two doubles and a triple and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances on Friday. He scored in the seventh inning and drove in a run in the second. He is hitting .340 in his past 14 games.

SS J.J. Hardy's triple in the second inning on Friday night was the Orioles' first three-bagger of the season. It was Hardy's first triple since June 5, 2012.

1B Chris Davis, who led the majors in homers in 2013 and 2015, was not in the lineup on Friday night. "It's about three or four things," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of not starting Davis. "I wanted to give him the benefit of two days (off). He's been playing every day. I'm trying to get (Craig) Gentry a start. He hasn't started in a long time. It's just a lot of things. Today was a good time for it." Davis is also 1-for-10 against Royals LHP Danny Duffy, the Friday starter.