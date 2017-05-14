FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 3 months ago

Baltimore Orioles - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Welington Castillo, who is on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis, started his rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Bowie. If all goes well, he will rejoin the Orioles in Detroit, where they will play Tuesday. "We're looking forward to getting him back," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "(We) got some 10-day out guys coming around, finally." Castillo went 1-for-4 with a walk and was hit by a pitch while DHing in a Bowie doubleheader Saturday.

2B Jonathan Schoop went 0-for-4, striking out twice, to end his streak of reaching base at 26 games. That was his career high and was the longest active streak in the majors.

1B Chris Davis was back in the lineup after having his first day off Friday. After a hot start to the season, Davis entered Saturday hitting .191 with one double, one home run and four RBIs in his past 21 games. He homered in the sixth to tie the score.

RHP Chris Tillman made his second start of the season after beginning the year on the disabled list with a shoulder problem. He gave up three runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, while striking out four and walking two. "I don't think it's a step back," Tillman said. "I think every step is a step forward as long as you physically feel good. Mechanically, I got out of my way, to start. Just trying to do too much later in the game."

