LF Craig Gentry cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Gentry was sent down to make room for C Welington Castillo, who was activated off the 10-day disabled list. Gentry was batting .162 with a homer and four RBI in 37 plate appearances. "It's tough. He's been in 33 of 36 games, and he's been a real contributor and will be again," Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

C Welington Castillo was activated off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and immediately inserted into the starting lineup. He had three hits, including a two-run single, to raise his season average to .329. Castillo missed 14 games because of right shoulder tendinitis. Though Caleb Joseph and Francisco Pena hit well in his absence, Castillo will be the No. 1 catcher going forward.

LHP Wade Miley took a no-decision on Tuesday. He allowed eight hits and four walks while lasting five-plus innings and giving up four runs. Half of the hits went for extra bases, including a pair of homers. He now has four consecutive no-decisions and hasn't lasted more than five-plus innings in those starts. "Fastball command, more than anything," he said. "Kind of hard to pitch up here without a fastball."

RHP Brad Brach was brought into a high-leverage situation and gave up a costly homer on Tuesday. Brach entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh and promptly gave up a grand slam to Detroit's J.D. Martinez. Brach recovered to retire the next three batters. Brach had been lights out in virtually all of his first 15 appearances but has allowed at least one run in four of his past five outings.

SS J.J. Hardy hit just his second homer of the season on Tuesday. His leadoff blast in the third against Detroit starter Matthew Boyd sparked a seven-run outburst. He finished it off with an RBI fielder's choice but didn't have another hit on the evening. Hardy, who added another run-scoring fielder's choice, has seven extra-base hit in 34 games.

1B Chris Davis smashed his second homer in as many innings, a two-run shot in the 13th, and the Orioles beat the Tigers 13-11 on Tuesday.