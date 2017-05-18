RHP Miguel Castro was recalled from Double-A Bowie on Wednesday. Castro, who was acquired from Colorado in April for a player to be named later, tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Castro, 22, made one appearance in Bowie, going four innings and picking up a win. He appeared in 37 games with the Blue Jays and Rockies over the last two seasons, posting an 0-3 record and 6.12 ERA. "He's got some major league experience," manager Buck Showalter said. "He was our best option."

RHP Stefan Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. He pitched 1 2/3 innings at Detroit and the only baserunner he allowed reached on an error. Crichton had an earlier stint with the club in which he made three relief appearances and allowed four runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. In seven International League relief appearances, he was 3-0 with a 1.56 ERA.

LHP Zach Britton will throw 60 feet on Thursday, the first time he's done so since being placed on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season on May 6. "That's good to hear," manager Buck Showalter said. The team's closer has been battling a left forearm strain. Britton has five saves in eight appearances. Brad Brach and Darren O'Day have filled in for him.

C Francisco Pena was designated for assignment on Wednesday. Pena had four hits in seven at-bats backing up Caleb Joseph while Welington Castillo was mending from a shoulder injury. But the club needed a reliever far more than a third catcher on the roster. Pena also appeared in 14 games with the club last season. "Wish he had (minor league) options," manager Buck Showalter said.

LHP Donnie Hart was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. Hart surrendered three runs on five hits while recording just two outs against Detroit on Tuesday. He allowed six runs in six innings in May after 12 scoreless appearances in April. "Donnie's capable of pitching better," manager Buck Showalter said. "He's hit a little rut here. If he goes down there and does what he's capable, he'll be back."