RHP Gabriel Ynoa will throw a bullpen session Friday and face batters "a day or two later," according to manager Buck Showalter, before he begins a rehab assignment. Ynoa was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 6th with a right hamstring strain. He tossed six innings of scoreless relief against the Chicago White Sox just prior to the DL stint.

LF Trey Mancini is settling into his role as an outfielder. The natural first baseman has provided an offensive spark since the move in spring training. "He's embraced it," manager Buck Showalter said. "He saw we have a good first baseman. We have two or three of them and he knows that (the outfield) is where the possibility of getting more at-bats are. He looks more conventional out there." Mancini went 0-for-4 in?Thursday's 6-5 loss but is still batting .287.

3B Manny Machado was not in the lineup on Thursday due to a sore finger on his right hand.

1B Chris Davis homered for the fifth time in five games on Thursday, blasting a two-run shot in his first at-bat. Davis hit three homers in the three-game series at Detroit. His ninth homer of the season tied Manny Machado for the team lead. He's also scored 23 runs, tying him for the team lead with Mark Trumbo.