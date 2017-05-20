C Welington Castillo went 6-for-10 in the Detroit series earlier this week after coming off the disabled list. He remained hot Friday, going 3-for-5, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning that tied the score and a two-run shot in the 10th that won it. "I'm seeing the ball better," Castillo said. "I don't worry about my power. I know it's going to come. I just tried to make good contact."

RHP Brad Brach bounced back after a recent slump with a strong performance in the ninth inning on Friday. The score was tied at that point, and Brach retired the side in order with two strikeouts.

2B Jonathan Schoop batted in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and second time in his career on Friday night. He stepped in as RF Seth Smith (injured cheek/eye), who usually bats there, was held out. Schoop went 0-for-3 but drew two walks.

RF Seth Smith did not play Friday after still having trouble with his cheek/eye. He hit a ball that banged off the ground Thursday but came back up and hit him right below the eye. Manager Buck Showalter held him out of the starting lineup but said later the outfielder could have come in during extra innings if needed.

RHP Chris Tillman gave the Orioles something they badly needed Friday -- a six-inning start. That was the longest of his three starts this season. He gave up three runs and left with the score tied but took some pressure off the bullpen. "It was much much better," Tillman said. "I only had one inning where it really got away from me. And like I said last time, I kind of got out of my rhythm and tried to do too much. But it was much better."

RHP Darren O'Day received a bit of a break in the seventh inning. The score was tied at 3, and O'Day struck out 1B Justin Smoak with the bases loaded. The ball got away from C Welington Castillo, and a run appeared to score, but the pitch hit Smoak, and the rules say the play is dead at that point. That strikeout ended the inning.

